Chula Vista neighborhood vandalized with graffiti, swastikas

Chula Vista Police Department searching for who is responsible for graffiti and damaging a car windshield.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police are looking for the person who vandalized homes, cars and sidewalks with graffiti that included swastikas.

CBS 8 went to the neighborhood and obtained a photo of the person who might be responsible for all of the damage.

"Really, really random. We've never had issues with vandalism," said Felicia Carlucci.

She and her neighbors are still in shock by what they found over the weekend.

"I've lived most my life on this street and nothing like this has ever happened," said a man who wished to remain anonymous.

The vandalism happened around 2nd Avenue and F Street. The Chula Vista Police Department gave CBS 8 this photo of who they believe damaged a car windshield. It's unclear if this person is responsible for the graffiti.

"All across our neighbor's garage door was the word 'Unthinkable' in bright turquoise paint. We don't know what it means, don't know why," another anonymous resident said.

More graffiti was found around the neighborhood.

"The next day I was walking saw a lot more of the same paint in other places and concern from neighbors especially with the swastika. There is a synagogue close by," she said.

Spray paint was seen on several cars and an SUV's windshield was shattered.

"Her car was definitely vandalized. The windshield looks like it was kicked in. Footprints very clearly visible on the car," a resident said.

Investigators believe there may be more neighbors in the area whose property was vandalized.

Anyone who was a victim of these crimes is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department to report the crime at (619) 691-5151.

If you have additional information, contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409 to remain anonymous. You can utilize this method to alert detectives if you have video or any kind of evidence to provide.