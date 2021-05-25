Chula Vista residents want Christopher Columbus statue permanently removed

People from the community talked about Columbus’ violent history and say his conquests negatively impacted Native Americans.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Some residents and community leaders in Chula Vista rallied Tuesday at City Hall to recommend that a statue of Christopher Columbus be permanently removed from a local park.

They’re also asking that Christopher Columbus Day be renamed Indigenous People’s Day.

Some people gave impassioned speeches about why they want the statue of Columbus to come down for good. There was also a supporter of Columbus who said the statue shouldn’t just be tossed out.

“He didn’t come to trade. He came to take gold. He came to take people for slaves. This is documented ladies and gentlemen," one person said.

They said Christopher Columbus shouldn’t be honored in their community. The Human Relations Commission in Chula Vista says its advising city leaders to permanently remove the statue of Columbus from Discovery Park. The statue was removed in July by the City before a planned protest. People from the community also talked about Columbus’ violent history and said his conquests negatively impacted Native Americans.

“I would pass the Columbus statue multiple times a week, literally looking up to a man who would commit genocide to people just like me,” said Elena Izcalli, a Chula Vista resident and student.

The HRC also says it would like to have Discovery Park where the statue was located, renamed, and have Columbus Day be recognized as Indigenous People’s Day in Chula Vista. In support of the HRC, the principal at Canyon Hills High School, formerly known as Junipero Serra High, talked about renaming the local school and why it was important to do so.

“Most important though, was the partnership we made with the Human Relations Commission and the Kumeyaay Tribal communities. We walked alongside them and in conjunction with them over the clear purpose of what we knew, which was truth and reconciliation,” said Dr. Erica Renfree, Canyon Hills High School Principal.

The Council voted 4-1 to permanently remove the statue. A member of the Knights of Columbus also spoke at the meeting, asking the council to consider giving the statue to their organization.

“We have a brother knight who will pay for transportation and erection of the statue on our state office properties because we are Knights of Columbus. So, if that is your will, if you choose to remove the statue, we will take it at no cost to you,” one member said.