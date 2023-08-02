Plant disease discovery forces citrus quarantine for Rancho Bernardo

The California Department of Food and Agriculture is declaring a citrus quarantine in a 95-square-mile area to try and save San Diego’s citrus crop.

SAN DIEGO — A plant disease that kills citrus trees has been discovered in Rancho Bernardo. The California Department of Food and Agriculture is declaring a citrus quarantine in a 95-square-mile area to try and save San Diego’s citrus crop.

For the first time, residential citrus trees in the Rancho Bernardo area of the City of San Diego tested positive for an incurable plant disease called Huanglongbing or HLB, that infects and kills all citrus trees.



This isn’t is the first time the deadly plant disease has been detected in San Diego County, but it is the first detection within the City of San Diego.

HLB was first confirmed in San Diego County in 2021 in Oceanside.

HLB can be spread by a small pest called the Asian citrus psyllid. It feeds on leaves and stems of citrus trees and spreads the bacteria from tree to tree. HLB is not harmful to humans or animals, but once a tree is infected, it will die and must be removed.

To limit the spread of HLB, a citrus plant quarantine is currently in place throughout portions of San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties.

The Rancho Bernardo detections created a new HLB quarantine area, including parts of Rancho Bernardo, 4S Ranch, Rancho Santa Fe, Rancho Peñasquitos, Black Market Ranch, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Poway and Escondido.

If you live within the quarantine area:

Do not move citrus plants, leaves or foliage into or out of the quarantine area.

Cooperate with agricultural officials who are inspecting trees, taking samples and treating for the pest.

Consider removing your citrus tree if you no longer need it.

Buy citrus trees only from reputable local nurseries.

Report citrus trees that seem to be sick or dying by contacting the San Diego Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures at (760) 752-4700 or visit sdcawm.org .

Residents can also call CDFA’s toll free Pest Hotline at (800) 491-1899 or visit cdfa.ca.gov/plant/acp .



The HLB citrus plant quarantine prohibits the transport and movement of citrus plants and material to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

The manager at Armstrong Nursery off Carmel Mountain Road told CBS 8 that crews came in and removed all its citrus trees.

Another local nursery, about a mile outside the quarantine area says the new discovery changes the way it does business. It can no longer warranty citrus trees.

In fact, the nursery owner says if someone wants a citrus tree on their property, they need to get it now because citrus trees will become harder to get as the quarantine sets in.

The first Asian Citrus Psyllid was found in California in San Diego in 2008.

