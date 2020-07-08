City Attorney files civil action to shut down Bankers Hill Airbnb party house

In addition to hosting large parties the owner allegedly made a series of illegal modifications to the home.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Attorney says they are trying to shut down an Airbnb in Bankers Hill.

The City Attorney’s Office said that neighbors complained to the police about loud noise and large crowds gathering at the luxury home.

When the police department received enough complaints, they sent word to the City Attorney’s Office. Police say in May they saw 30-40 people gathered for a party and more trying to find parking. That is despite the stay at home order and the state and county orders that prohibit large gatherings.

"From packing a party house during a pandemic to illegally renovating an entire property, the conduct of the defendants in this case is egregious and unacceptable,'' San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott said. "No neighborhood should have to put up with such dangerous behavior.''

The listing for the home shows that for $930 you get five rooms for 12 people complete with an indoor/outdoor sound system, jacuzzi, pool and BBQ. According to the City Attorney, the owner of the home never got a business tax license, transit occupancy tax certificate and did not pay the rental business tax.

When city inspectors attempted to look at the property, the City Attorney’s Office said the owner made excuses for them not to go inside. At one point the owner said a tenant had been infected with COVID-19.

News 8 reached out to the owner and the listed property manager, but so far we have not heard back from them.

Also listed in the complaint are a series of violations relating to illegal modifications that have been made to the home. Some of them include:

converting the garage into an illegal second dwelling with a full kitchen and bathroom without permits

installing an in-ground pool without permits

installing an in-ground jacuzzi, gas-line, and firepit without permits

construction of two additional bathrooms without required permits

installing interior lighting circuits, electrical outlets, and an HVAC

system and water heaters and more.