City Heights Swim Center reopens to the public

The $4.6 million project, which began in 2018 and faced delays as a result of the pandemic, includes major renovations to both the children's pool and the main pool.

SAN DIEGO — After nearly four years, the newly-renovated City Heights Swim Center is officially open to residents again.

City leaders appeared at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to mark the center's reopening. The center's $4.6 million renovation began in 2018 and faced numerous delays due to the pandemic.

The center now features a new main pool as well as a children's pool with a play structure, splash zone, and a slide.

“Every neighborhood should have safe places for fun, learning, and inspiration. That’s why this is a great day for City Heights,” said Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. "After years of waiting, the reopening of the pool means our community is regaining one of its cherished spaces that benefits people of all ages and backgrounds.”

The reopening is good news for City Heights residents as summer approaches.

But with the reopening come renewed warnings of water safety. Attendees at today's reopening wore life jackets in support of “Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day” in honor of this month being National Water Safety Month.

According to the city, the City Heights Swim Center had the highest number of swim classes in San Diego.

“We are excited to provide the City Heights community and surrounding neighborhoods with a place to meet and cool off during the summer,” said Nicole McNeil, district manager for the Parks and Recreation Department’s Aquatics District. “...We are committed to continue to offer programs to residents that will help them feel comfortable, confident and safer around the water.”