City of Carlsbad pass ordinances striving to help keep environment clean

With the passing of these ordinances, the council’s next step will be to meet for an adoption and then it will go into effect 30 days later.

SAN DIEGO — On Tuesday, three ordinances surrounding plastic bags, bottles, and balloons was passed unanimously by Carlsbad City Council. Supporters say this is a step forward towards a cleaner greener city.

Carlsbad residents addressed the city council and shared their love for the beaches, on Tuesday night.

Here’s what the ordinances look like:

First the reduction of single use plastic bags. This new ordinance mimics the state’s already existing laws on single-use plastic bags; however, Carlsbad is now extending those rules to all businesses in the city.

The plastic balloons ordinance states you cannot intentionally release balloons but if it’s accidental it’s not a problem. The goal is to reduce the large number of balloons going into the ocean and creeks.

And finally, the city is banning the distribution of plastic water bottles at city planned events.

Jamie Wood, who is the Environmental Management Director for the City of Carlsbad presented these ordinances to council on Tuesday.

"We do beach clean-ups, and creek clean-ups, and we hear from our residents all the time how much they see on the beaches those are the kinds of things we want to stop," said Wood.

One of the many Carlsbad residents to speak tonight was Gabriel Batoli, a student at MiraCosta College, who is a member of the Sustainability Club at his college.

"I was born in Brazil…I moved here when I was 17 and have been living in North County since then,” said Batoli. “My connection to the environment has always been very close, my culture has taught me we could be in harmony with nature,"

"The words of the student speaker born in Brazil ring very true, the comment about the striving to be close to nature," said council member, Peder Norby.

And like councilmember Norby, everyone else agreed.

Environmentalists and supporters say it's the little things that could keep Carlsbad clean and litter free.