San Diego County and city leaders plan to work together to increase housing

For the first time in nearly 22 years, City of San Diego and San Diego County leaders plan to work together to increase affordable housing.

SAN DIEGO — For the first time in more than two decades, the City of San Diego and San Diego County leaders are coming together to work on a single issue.

The joint plan focuses on increasing the supply of affordable housing in the region.

“San Diegans deserve government that owns our responsibilities and collaborates to solve problems. This meeting is a first step in addressing our shared issues and striving for our shared goals,” said City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera.

The last time the county and city met together was back in 2000. The joint meeting is to discuss the best use of government land and vote on a resolution that will result in change.

“In most cases, the cities have their responsibilities and the county has its responsibilities. But when we look at the affordable housing situation in our region, it is time for us to start thinking about these problems together, in a way that makes the most efficient use of our resources,” said Chair Nathan Fletcher. “Both entities want the same outcomes, so we must take a holistic approach and determine how we can support each other’s efforts to increase the region’s housing supply.”

The collaboration is already underway and working on a similar project. About 1,000 units are being constructed on county land and 2,000 on MTS owned land.

The joint county-city meeting is scheduled for Monday at San Diego State University where leaders will vote to move the plans forward.