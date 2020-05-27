City of San Diego announces $1 million to help local art community

The hope is to bolster public art in neighborhood parks and expand the Civic Art Collection.

SAN DIEGO — At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced $1 million in funding for local artists. The hope is to bolster public art in neighborhood parks and expand the Civic Art Collection.

“Now more than ever, we have discovered the importance of arts connecting with each other,” said Faulconer.

The funding is available through private donations and a portion of developer impact fees earmarked for public art projects.

"As COVID-19 continues to devastate the global economy, local artists are among many struggling to make ends meet as work opportunities are scarce. To support those artists, the City of San Diego is launching two new initiatives to beautify public spaces like City parks and add new works to the City’s collection," said a spokeperson for the city.

“So many have been hit very hard by this pandemic,” said Faulconer. “Their spirit is so incredible."

Jonathan Glus is the Executive Director, City of San Diego’s Commission for Arts and Culture.

Glus said there will be two initiatives, "SD Practice" and "Park Social." SD Practice is a program where the city will directly acquire artwork from San Diego artists. Park Social pertains to park-specific projects, like trails, that will hopefully reinvite the public and tourists to outdoor spaces.

“They’re going to be [a] game-changer,” said Glus.