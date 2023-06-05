City plans to add carpool lanes to SR-56 despite pushback

Carpool lanes will be extended to State Route 56 freeway.

SAN DIEGO — “I think the reality of it is this is not a win from a climate perspective. We need to own that and recognize that," said city councilmember Sean Elo Rivera.

Despite making points against the idea to add two carpool lanes to the 56 freeway, Rivera and the rest of city council voted unanimously to move forward with the plan last week.

Once completed, there will be six lanes instead of just four; spanning 2.2 miles from El Camino Real to just west of Carmel Valley Road at the Gonzales Creek Bridge.

Those new lanes will be eventually be for buses and high occupancy vehicles for at least two people, however transit officials say that isn’t planned until 2050.

In the meantime, city officials say the lanes will help the thousands of people moving into new homes in the area. However, numerous people from the public voiced their concerns at a city council meeting opposing the plan.

"I trust that you're all smart people. This is a 1960's plan. It's 2023 now. It's just going to increase greenhouse gas emissions and set us back on climate goals and the climate action plan. This money can be better spent in other parts of the city," said one public commenter.

City councilmember Marni Von Wilpurt who represents District 5 says a lack of city and regional planning has made it so widening the freeway is the only solution.

"I'm frustrated that we're not getting transit in our area until 2050. I'm hoping to change that. I voted for this third lane so we could get a bus lane," said Von Wilpurt.

She also says an extended bike lane is a part of the project.

Anar Salayev, Executive Director of Bike SD, says this decision goes against the city’s climate action plan.

"It's discouraging that the city council has moved forward with this project. You know, the city and leadership keeps trying to tout how we are going to get more people away from using their car, but again, they are kicking that can down the road and this is a blatant example of that," said Salayev.

Neighborhoods that would be impacted by the widened lanes include Del Mar, Carmel Valley, Torrey Highlands, Rancho Penasquitos, Black Mountain Ranch, Sabre Springs, Carmel Mountain Ranch and Poway.