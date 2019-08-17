SAN DIEGO — A sign welcoming drivers to Clairemont is in shambles for the second time in three years.

The gateway sign is located on Balboa Avenue, just west of Interstate-805 entrance ramp. It is a staple of the neighborhood and District 6 City Councilman Chris Cate wants to make sure it stays respectable.

In 2016, the City of San Diego spent $9,000 to restore Clairemont’s gateway sign after driver crashed into it.

Three years later, it has happened again. Residents in the area posted pictures this week on NextDoor showing the sign in pieces. One resident said he witnessed a car crash into it.

Previously, the Community Projects Program and Services Fund was able to pay for the repairs, but this year it is not in the budget.

“We don’t, unfortunately, have the funding to replace that sign,” said Councilman Cate.

Cate’s office said it is working with High Tech High to possibly have students help with repairs and make it a school project.