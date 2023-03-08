Community unhappy with Safe Parking Site at the Malcolm X Library

Residents voiced their concerns about using the library as a safe parking site while proposing alternatives.

SAN DIEGO — The community is taking a stand against the proposal to use the Malcolm X Library as a Safe Parking Site.

Members of the community laid out alternative options on Thursday. Currently, there are four existing safe sleeping sites run by the city.

Alternate locations included the Educational Cultural Complex on Ocean View, the Chollas Lake Park College on Grove Drive as well as the Live Well Center and Jackie Robinson YMCA.

These sites are located in Mission Valley, Kearney Mesa, Serra Mesa, and Rose Canyon. However, the Mayor’s Office has proposed nine additional sites in June that are spread across the city.

Three of those sites would be in District 4. The Malcolm X Library is one of those sites.

Community organizers said they are concerned about the site being too close to schools, the Live Well Center, and that there’s already a site nearby run by Dreams for Change.

Residents claim that no one from the city surveyed them or asked what they thought.

“No one has ever come to our council meeting and asked us our opinion. These are people that are in higher positions that want to put things in our community. We are tired of Emerald Hills being a dumping ground and D4 being a dumping ground,” Sally Smull said, Emerald Hills Neighborhood Council.

During the mayor’s monthly press availability today, Mayor Gloria was asked about the pushback from the community and he claims there are already people sleeping in the parking lot of Malcolm X Library and that by establishing it has a Safe Parking Site they would now be connected to resources.

“I think what’s missing context in what you just said is that people are sleeping in their cars in that parking lot right now. What they don’t have are the benefit of services that can actually get them out of their cars and into houses. So when we see that’s already occurring in that community I think it makes. The city has that property. We believe that we do it in a way that’s discrete, respectful, would have the services, and security that would be really important,” Mayor Todd Gloria said.

CBS 8 reached out to the city for comment; a spokesperson sent this statement:

As one of many steps to address the homelessness crisis in San Diego, the City is looking to expand its Safe Parking program to accommodate more people living out of their vehicles to safely stay overnight, with services to navigate them toward permanent housing.

Four existing Safe Parking sites are located in Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa, Serra Mesa, and Rose Canyon near Interstate 5.

The City's Comprehensive Shelter Strategy lists several locations in communities across San Diego that may be evaluated as potential Safe Parking locations. These sites would only be used for Safe Parking overnight, not during the day, and would have on-site services and security to ensure the safety of everyone.