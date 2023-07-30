Homeless encampment ban enforcement begins Monday

Officials said they plan to open another safe sleeping site at a large parking lot between Balboa Park and the Naval Medical Center near the 5 freeway.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Indo is originally from Sudan. She said she aged out of the foster care system and is waiting on proper paperwork which has led her to living in a tent in downtown San Diego the past two weeks.

"I'm depressed as hell like everyday. There’s days you just don’t want to wake up. 'Please do not wake up tomorrow' is what I tell myself," Indo said. "Sitting here has really humbled me."

The Unsafe Camping Ordinance was passed last month by city council.

"That means encampments are prohibited on all public property city-wide at all times regardless of shelter availability," said city councilmember Stephen Whitburn.

Starting Monday, police will be enforcing this ban near schools and parks.

"We are encouraging people to go to a Safe Sleeping Site at 20th and B, the City of San Diego Maintenance Yard. Call 211 to see if shelter beds are available," Whitburn said.

Police will be giving a few chances to those living outside. The first is a warning, the second is a misdemeanor citation and finally they will make an arrest if someone doesn’t comply to staying at a safe sleeping site.

Whitburn said they are also planning to open another safe sleeping site at a large parking lot between Balboa Park and the Naval Medical Center near the 5 freeway.

Meanwhile, Indo plans to move to a safe sleeping site and tearfully said she hopes for better things to come.