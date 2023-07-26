City of San Diego to begin enforcing Unsafe Camping Ordinance this weekend

The new ordinance was passed by the city council last month and aims to clear the streets of encampments.

SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego’s Unsafe Camping Ordinance will go into effect on Sunday.

But some are concerned the ordinance is already taking place.

“We’re seeing a lot of enforcement; folks being cleared out of the area leading up to the actual ordinance going into effect," said policy director with Alliance San Diego, Erin Tsurumoto Grassi.

The City of San Diego told CBS 8 it had cleared some encampments in recent weeks that were blocking roads and creating unsafe driving conditions.

A city spokesperson says the work has nothing to do with the Unsafe Camping Ordinance and that the new encampment ban enforcement will be gradual.

Tsurumoto Grassi says the city’s approach does not solve the homelessness crisis.

“Where are folks going to go? We know that the city does not have enough shelter for the number of folks that currently need it," she added.

CBS 8 tried finding out how much shelter space is available but never got a total from the city.

One woman, who’s currently at a shelter, says she’s frustrated with the time it takes to get into housing and move people into available spaces.

“I’ve been in a shelter for a year and seven months, and I’ve seen minimal movement of anybody getting out of there. The three percent seem to get help, and the rest of us are just lost in the wayside," said the woman, who didn't want to be identified.

The city says the ordinance is a tool that allows the city to get people resources and help clear the streets.

Homeless advocates are concerned the ordinance will only push unhoused people into other neighborhoods or cities.

The new ordinance will ban encampments near schools, transit, parks, canyons, and homeless shelters, regardless of shelter capacity.