POWAY, Calif. — People lined Rancho Bernardo Road near Chabad of Poway Sunday night holding signs to send a message of support to the synagogue and to the rest of the community.

The vigil was organized by a group called Moms of Poway who lined the same street Friday in a show of support.

It has been just over a week since a gunman opened fire in the Chabad of Poway and the community has since been working to heal.

There have been candlelight vigils with hundreds packing Valle Verde Park last weekend mourning the loss of 60-year-old Lori Kaye, and honoring her legacy.