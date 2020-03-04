SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly a month after the California Primary, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters released its final vote count indicating that Councilwoman Barbara Bry will face Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, in the November General Election for mayor of the City of San Diego.

Councilman Scott Sherman held a more than 3,000-vote lead when counting was completed March 4, the day after the election, but his lead erased as more votes were counted.

In the end, Bry pulled ahead by 1,189 votes.

With the final votes counted, it guarantees San Diego its first Democrat mayor since Bob Filner resigned in 2013 and just the second Democrat elected to the nonpartisan position -- several Democrats served as interim mayors in 2005 and 2013 -- since Maureen O'Connor stepped down in 1992.

KFMB

