'Point in Time' count to give glimpse into San Diego homeless crisis

Volunteers plan to begin count early Thursday morning.

SAN DIEGO — The signs of our homelessness crisis in San Diego are everywhere and it only looks to be getting worse. On Thursday, the Point In Time count of the unsheltered population will help us understand just how big the problem is.

The data gathered will be used to determine how much funding San Diego will get from the federal government.

"The thing is that things are not getting better so we thought we could use some divine intervention," said Monica Ball, the Board President of Uplift San Diego.

Ball and other San Diegans gathered in prayer downtown Wednesday on the eve of this year's Point In Time Count.

More than 1,500 volunteers who will go around the county to collect information and interview people experiencing homelessness.

"One of the most accurate indicators of a person becoming homeless is how many times they have been so that's why we really need to prevent this especially for the children and their families," Ball said.

Ball said volunteers do their best but they're not able to see everyone.

"There's a lot of sort of hidden homelessness that happens where people are partnering up, shared housing, couch surfing, families sharing two or three in an apartment," she said.

Last year, volunteers counted 8,427 individuals experiencing homelessness. That’s up ten percent from 2020. Homeless advocate Michael McConnell believes there could actually be twice as many unsheltered people.

"It's a pretty drastic undercount," he said.

The count misses people who are in the hospital or might be living in their cars. He said finding a more accurate way to do the count is a challenge, but one thing remains clear.

"All of these folks are going to go out and count thousands of folks on our streets and at the end of the day those thousands of folks are still going to be there homeless it doesn't solve anyone's homelessness just checks a box for federal funding," he said.

Volunteers will be spread across 36 sites. They plan to begin the count at 4 a.m. and wrap up around 8 a.m.