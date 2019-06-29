SAN DIEGO — A U.S. District Court in California on Friday dealt another blow to President Donald Trump after it found his administration unlawful and permanently blocked his attempt to divert $2.5 billion in funding to begin building a border wall in El Centro, California, and New Mexico, said California’s Attorney General Becerra.

In a statement Attorney General Becerra said: “These rulings critically stop President Trump’s illegal money grab to divert $2.5 billion of unauthorized funding for his pet project. All President Trump has succeeded in building is a constitutional crisis, threatening immediate harm to our state. President Trump said he didn’t have to do this and that he would be unsuccessful in court. Today we proved that statement true.”

Friday’s ruling follows a preliminary injunction issued on May 24, which temporarily blocked the president's ability to divert $1 billion in funding toward border walls in New Mexico and Arizona.