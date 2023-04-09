Creeper caught on camera in SDSU students’ backyard

Students fear broken streetlights make it easy for criminals to target their homes.

SAN DIEGO — A man dressed in dark clothing was captured by security cameras lurking outside a home occupied by several San Diego State coeds.

"That video was taken at 3 in the morning,” said one of the students. “Two of my roommates were still awake and they had the curtain open, so I think he could see in there and see them in there.”

The student, who asked not to be identified, thinks the only thing scared him away were the motion lights that turned on as he got closer to the back door. It's the second time in three weeks she's captured a creeper on camera. The first was a guy looking into her bedroom window.

“I think he definitely would have tried to get in that door - which is definitely terrifying,” she said.

Two neighbors, who also asked not to be identified, had heard there was a Peeping Tom spotted near school, but said neither the university, nor the police, told them it happened on their block.

“It’s very scary, surprising,” one of them said.

They didn't find out until today when CBS 8 spoke with them.

“I wish they told us it was our street maybe so we could take more caution, but we had no idea.”

Making a bad situation, worse, the street lights in their neighborhood don't work. They haven't since they moved in. And when other neighbors reported it on the city's Get It Done app, they were told it would take nearly a year to fix.

“I just don't see why it's not a priority to protect the students,” a junior psychology major said.

Neighborhood crime is definitely a concern. We noticed several police cars while we were working on our story Monday afternoon. One student told us that she unexpectedly found out why while sitting in her living room.

“We heard some commotion going on and we look and there's a guy running through our backyard,” she said. “Kinda stumbling over, falling, dropping stuff and he hopped back over our fence and then we come outside and there's police car out front and saying he's a robber and we're like oh, wow, okay.”

CBS 8 reached out to the City of San Diego to ask them about the streetlight situation, but because it’s a holiday, they did not get back to us today. We’ll continue to follow up with them to get an update on when the city thinks the lights will be fixed.