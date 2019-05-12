SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom and his counterpart from Baja California Norte, Jaime Bonilla, on Wednesday pledged to work as partners in combating toxic sewage flows from Tijuana into the South Bay as the cross-border crisis continues to threaten the health of thousands of San Diego County residents.

The persistent flow of toxic sewage from Mexico into the South Bay is one the most pressing problems facing both Baja California Norte and the state of California.

“There is a different level of commitment and responsibility and accountability to solve it. There is a major commitment from the president of Mexico to resolve this issue. This is at the top of his agenda,” said Bonilla.

Newsom, Bonilla, and Carlos Mendoza Davis, governor of Baja California Sur, met in Barrio Logan to reestablish the Commission of the Californias, which aims to strengthen relations in the border region.

“You can trust, from the Baja California side, [that] you have a friend and a commitment,” said Bonilla.

Bonilla said that commitment extended to resolving the cross-border sewage crisis.

“We take full responsibility from our side, so we are making an effort. We are getting the resources. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” he said.

Newsom also stressed the need for federal assistance.

Wednesday’s meet up comes one day after San Diego leaders banded together calling for immediate action.

On Thursday, the International Boundary and Water Commission meeting will take place in Imperial Beach, which will focus on the ongoing sewage from Tijuana polluting parts of the South Bay.



The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., in the Tijuana Estuary meeting room in Imperial Beach. It is open to the public.