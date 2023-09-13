Cross Border Xpress celebrates 20 million passenger mark

Mayor Todd Gloria celebrated the binational terminal as an essential part of the area's travel industry.

SAN DIEGO — Today is a huge day for the Cross Border Xpress as they celebrated the arrival of 20 million passengers since it opened. The binational pedestrian sky bridge connects California with Tijuana's airport.

That flight arrived in Tijuana around 9:50 this morning.

According to CBX CEO Jorge Goytortua, "This has been years in the making and due in large part to all parties being fully invested and it was quite a party when the passengers came through."

They were greeted by a mariachi band and a celebration. The actual 20 millionth passenger was surprised when they received a gift.

CBX has been open since December 2015. In less than 8 years, 20 million passengers have used it.

This includes the pandemic when people did not or could not travel. The terminal connects travelers to and from the Tijuana airport (TIJ).

It helps travelers avoid those long wait times at the border crossing with a quicker process here.