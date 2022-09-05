New facility opens at Cross Border Express in Otay Mesa to reduce passenger wait times

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — National leaders from San Diego County and Mexico will celebrate the grand opening Monday of Tijuana International Airport's (TIJ) new $100 million Passenger Processing Facility that will help reduce Cross Border Xpress (CBX) traveler wait times.
Key Facts:
- In 2021, CBX saw more than 2.7 million travelers
- New $100 million, 430,000 square ft. building to process passengers using CBX bridge
- Increases security screening capacity by 75%, adding 6 new screening lines
- Adds 6 new immigration booths
- Adds 5 new customs review lines
- Adds 52 check-in counters
- Adds 2 new boarding gates
- By 2034, it is estimated that more than 17 million passengers will transfer through TIJ
People as young as 2-years-old can now get a rapid COVID-19 test for free, at the Cross Border Express in Otay Mesa.
The COVID vaccine and booster shot is also available to those who qualify.
On any given day, thousands of people travel to and from the Tijuana International Airport through CBX.
Health experts say it’s the perfect place to provide free COVID tests for anyone ages two and up who wants one.
They can also get the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the booster shot.
It's all funded by the California Department of Public Health. The services are available Monday through Saturday.
WATCH RELATED: