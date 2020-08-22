CSU San Marcos is housing up to 250 students amid pandemic

The university is housing only a fraction of its capacity while documenting three cases of coronavirus since March. Students don't need to be tested before move-in.

SAN DIEGO — Up to 250 students will move to residential housing at CSU San Marcos on August 28. The university says students must take a COVID-19 screening and temperature checks but are not required to be tested for the virus.

CSU San Marcos is one of two San Diego colleges moving students on-site this week; San Diego State moved in 2,600 students this week, already documenting one case of coronavirus in a routine test on August 20.

Just like SDSU, CSUSM will be taking a wide array of preventative measures they say will maximize social distancing and a “safe living environment.”

Regarding student density, CSUSM Communications Specialist Brian Hiro said in an email that the university is hosting a fraction of their normal capacity.

“In terms of housing, we have a capacity for 1,547, but our projected number for this fall is 250,” the email read in part.

Hiro said the ratio will be one student to each bedroom and bathroom.

Within the apartment-style housing, students are expected to keep a six-foot distance from everyone. This includes their roommates.

According to the move-in handbook for CSUSM, a six-foot distance is recommended, even in living quarters. And any intentional or deliberate coughing or sneezing in public will not be tolerated.

“Residents and their guests in violation of this guideline may be billed for cleanup and may likely be removed from Housing,” the handbook says.

Maintenance of student apartments can now only be done if the students are out of the residence, per the handbook.

The university says any violations of social distancing and the provided health guidelines can result in referrals to the Dean of Students office.

CSUSM said students should quarantine themselves if they are experiencing any symptoms or illness, and notify school administration.

According to the university, there have been three cases of coronavirus reported since the start of the pandemic. The most recent case was reported on July 31.

The greek system at CSUSM has not issued any guidance at this time as to how they will approach the new year and recruitment. The SDSU greek system, on the other hand, placed themselves on a social moratorium, banning all parties and in-person recruiting events.