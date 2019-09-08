SAN DIEGO — ArtWalk at Liberty Station is a two-day outdoor fine art event and the sister festival to Mission Federal ArtWalk in Little Italy, San Diego’s original outdoor fine art festival.

ArtWalk at Liberty Station will run from Saturday, August 10 through the 11, featuring more than 200 local, regional and international professional artists. ArtWalk at Liberty Station offers collectible and approachable art from a variety of mediums, such as glass work, jewelry, sculptures, oil painting, photography, metal work, wood work and much more.

In addition to the art, ArtWalk at Liberty Station also features interactive kid activities, street food options and a wine and beer pavilion.

Ashley Jacobs introduces you to some of the artists who will be there this weekend.

