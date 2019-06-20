SAN DIEGO — Calling all Fairy Prince and Princesses! Children (and parents) are invited to celebrate summer at the annual Fairy Festival at San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas on Saturday, June 22 from 10 am – 4 pm. The Fairy Festival features fairy-themed activities, where children may wear their favorite fairy costume, take an adorable photo with our Fairy Princesses in an enchanted garden, leave their wishes at a magic wishing bush, shop in the Fairy Land Market, and enjoy fairy-themed crafts.

Enjoy live performances by Ruth & Emilia and Twinkletime as well as food, coffee and dessert trucks. News 8's Ashley Jacobs gives you a sneak peek at the festivities as San Diego Botanic Garden's Lisa Reynolds explains why she thinks San Diego Botanic Garden is a great atmosphere for children and families to interact with plants and nature.