SAN DIEGO — Seaport Village announces an exciting new collaboration with The New Children’s Museum that brings creativity, imagination and family-friendly fun to the waterfront.

Studio by the Bay, a colorful open-to-the-public artist studio located right in Seaport Village, gives guests an inside-look at artists working on their masterpieces.

Families are also invited to monthly Studio by the Bay Family Days filled with free art workshops and play areas! News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you inside the unique art studio to meet professional artists and young children channeling their inner artists.