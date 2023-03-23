Lake Hodges Dam downgraded to unsatisfactory condition

The recent discovery of the dam's deteriorating condition was uncovered in a letter sent to the City of San Diego.

Example video title will go here for this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The condition of Lake Hodges Dam has been downgraded from poor to unsatisfactory.

Lake Hodges Dam is more than 100 years old. The recent discovery of its deteriorating condition was uncovered in a letter sent to the City of San Diego from the Division of Safety of Dams or DSOD.

An unsatisfactory rating is the lowest that exists and means the dam needs immediate or emergency action.

"There's not an immediate threat," said Juan Guerreiro, the City of San Diego's Public Utilities Director.

The public works director says they're keeping the water at 280 feet to minimize risk as necessary repairs continue.

A modeling study looked into what would happen if a major earthquake of 7.0 magnitude or higher occurred. The study recommended a 280 foot water level would lessen the harm to communities nearby including Rancho Santa Fe.

"If there was a failure at a certain level these would be the communities that would potentially be impacted but this is why the level is restricted," Guerreiro said.

In the letter, DSOD asks for the water level to stay at 280 feet until major improvements are made, or the dam is replaced with a new one.

"It's an over 100 year old dam that's been part of our history for a long time but it's time for it be replaced," Guerreiro said.

The city is working with state agencies to speed up the timeline for a new dam.

"Based on the size, significance and complexity of the structure that big and complicated, 2034 is our most reasonable estimate at this point," he said.

With all the recent rain, The city has been releasing water from the dam so repair work can continue. The city is monitoring the water level on a daily basis.

WATCH RELATED: Sinkholes and mudslides | Is San Diego at a saturation point with all the rain? (March 2023).

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android