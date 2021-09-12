Debate over San Diego County redistricting map continued late Thursday night

Debate over the map to redraw the county's five supervisorial districts went late into the night and had drawn pushback in recent days.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Independent Redistricting Commission held a hybrid meeting Thursday night to approve the final map of redistricting districts. Debate over the map to redraw the county's five supervisorial districts went late into the night and had drawn pushback in recent days.

The meeting drew a packed house and had gone on for over six hours as News 8's last report Thursday night. People waited hours to voice their concerns over the proposed district lines.

Many of those who spoke represented the Chaldean community from the East County. Their big concern is the proposed map moves the district lines so that El Cajon is no longer in the East County and brings it down to the city of San Diego. Their argument is that the move will break up their community and dilute their voting power.

Redistricting is done every 10 years after the census is taken. The goal is to create districts that reflect a more diverse pool of voters. The San Diego Independent Redistricting Commission or the IRC has been planning for more than a year.

It also seemed some of the commissioners weren't happy with the final proposal and hours were spent on ideas to change the map. It was nearly 10 p.m. before the public was able to weigh in. One of the speakers was El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells.

"I believe that the committee is on the verge of committing a great injustice," said Wells.

As of 11 p.m., there were two room's full of people waiting to speak at the meeting and it was unlikely a decision would be made Thursday night. The next meeting on the issue is scheduled for Dec. 14.