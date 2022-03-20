Dedication to Windansea Surf Shack in La Jolla, paddle out for Woody

"The shack is the center of the universe for surfing in San Diego," said Hans Newman, friends of Windansea.

SAN DIEGO — The original shack was built in 1946 and it’s the heart of the surfing community.

"The shack is the center of the universe for surfing in San Diego," said Hans Newman, friends of Windansea.

The shack was built by returning World War II surfers more than 70 years ago. It became party central with legendary luaus. Storms have knocked it down many times but surfers keep rebuilding it.

One of the original builders was Barney’s father, Walter Roach.

"My dad built the shack because he said nobody stole things back then so they could carry surfboards back and forth. My dad died early and I wanted to get out that he was here too," said Barney.

On Sunday, Barney and many others are honoring the builders and keepers of the shack.

"I got in the local paper in 1986 and had a desire to make the shack historical and sure enough we used that later and in 1998, they voted unanimously to make it a historical site," said Newman.

Not only is it an official historical landmark, San Diego City Council made March 20th, "Surf Shack Windansea Beach Day."

"To us and our community, it is our church," said Melina Merryweather, one of the founders of Windansea.

The history of the shack is just as important as the people who surround it. Another original builder, Jack "Woody" Ekstrom, passed away at 94-years-old a few weeks ago.

Sunday, they honored his memory with a special blessing, spreading his ashes and paddling out at Windansea.