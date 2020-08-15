Del Mar launches face mask education and enforcement program

If you are caught outside without a mask you could be cited with a misdemeanor and can be fined up to $1,000 with jail sentences of up to 90 days.

DEL MAR, Calif. — Saturday marks the first day of a new program in Del Mar which aims to educate residents on face masks. If residents don’t play by the rules, they will end up being cited for lack of wearing a mask.

The program will use signage and an information campaign to explain the new rules to the public.

When it comes to enforcement, Sheriff’s deputies will work partial shifts two days per week where they will patrol the beach, Seagrove and Powerhouse parks, Stratford Court, Camino del Mar, and other areas with high foot traffic.

If you are caught outside without a mask you could be cited with a misdemeanor and can be fined up to $1,000 with jail sentences of up to 90 days, as determined by a judge.

Enforcement is assigned to Sheriff’s deputies -- as opposed to parking enforcement officers, lifeguards or other City staff – because they are appropriately trained and equipped to handle this type of enforcement.

The city insists they will focus their efforts on education first, followed by enforcement.

The face-covering enforcement staff report can be read below.