What's the plan for each school district in San Diego County this fall?

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Office of Education announced each respective district in the county will decide whether or not to return to in-person classroom learning, online distance learning or a combination of the two.

"We encourage each of the nearly 800 public schools and 230 private schools in the county to consider this guidance, as well as guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), California Department of Education (CDE), California Department of Public Health (CDPH), and local public health orders, as part of their planning process," said the SDCOE.

Below is what each school district countywide has decided for fall 2020 so far. This story will be updated regularly when new, official plans become available.

San Diego Unified School District

The San Diego Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the state, released a joint statement with the Los Angeles Unified School District stating the two districts would begin the school year remotely on August 31 until going back to school is deemed a low-risk environment for students.

San Diego Unified school board member Richard Barrera said he hopes to provide an update by August 10.

Alpine Union School District

On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the Board of Trustees approved the AUSD Reopening Schools Plan, which includes a return to face-to-face learning in the classroom four days a week, Tuesday through Friday. Monday will be a day in which students will be participating in distance learning. This will also provide custodial staff with the ability to deep clean campuses on a weekly basis.

"In addition to our on-site option, we will offer home school, independent study, and distance learning options for those parents who would prefer that their child not return to learning at the school site," said Superintendent Newman.

Bonsall Unified School District

"Principals, teachers, and site support staff are working hard to plan the details of site safety procedures as it relates to the guidelines and requirements for reopening schools" with three surveyed learning models which would begin on August 19.

Borrego Springs Unified School District

While it appears the district has not released detailed plans for the fall at this time, in-person summer learning is underway with safety protocols in place.

Cajon Valley Union School District

The Cajon Valley Union School District in East County reopened in July for in-person teaching for the first time since schools were ordered to close by public health orders. Every elementary and middle school is open in Cajon Valley.

Cardiff School District

"We are prepared to begin the new school year with a full return to classroom instruction but could pivot to a staggered start hybrid model plan or a distance learning model if necessary," said Superintendent Jill Vinson in a letter.

The district will also offer a fully online virtual academy option for the school year.

Carlsbad Unified School District

"Here in Carlsbad Unified, we’ve not yet made a decision about the reopening of school," the district said on July 13. "We continue to make plans for a variety of scenarios."

Chula Vista Elementary District

Chula Vista Elementary School District -- the largest elementary district in the state -- announced July 15 it would follow SDUSD's lead and wait to open classrooms.



"We will continue to work towards transitioning to in-person instruction but will only do so when guidance from local health officials supports a safe transition back to learning on-site in classrooms," Superintendent Francisco Escobedo wrote in a message to parents.

Escobedo said the district will transition from online learning to hybrid learning and then to fully in-person learning once it's safe. Online learning begins on August 31.

Coronado Unified School District

According to Superintendent Mueller, there will be "a community forum on July 23 to present current reopening plans and strategies will bring our parent voice into the decision-making process."

Dehesa School District

The Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, July 16, via videoconferencing to discuss a variety of topics for the upcoming school year. The agenda can be found here.

Del Mar Union School District

"The Del Mar Union School District continues to be committed to developing plans to resume in-person instruction at all of our school campuses at the start of the school year on August 24, 2020," said Dr. Holly McClurg.

Encinitas Union School District

"We anticipate being able to provide final plans by the end of July and we will communicate directly with our families and staff at that time," said the district.

Escondido Union School District

The scheduled first day of school for the 2020-2021 school year is Aug. 11. The school has a list of frequently asked questions and possibilities for the school year here. According to a July 9 Board of Education presentation, the flexible goal is to have students back on campus, although other options, like a hybrid model, are on the table.

Escondido Union High School District

Whether or not the district starts with the 2-Day Blended Model or in a completely virtual environment is "yet to be determined" according to Superintendent Staffieri. An update is expected after an August 4 board meeting.

Fallbrook Union Elementary District

As of July 9, the district is planning on giving families a choice. Option one will be five days a week, on-campus, face to face learning with a modified instructional day and safety protocols in place. Option two will be five days a week of virtual learning at home taught by either an FUESD teacher or taught by the parent.

Fallbrook Union High School District

In a school reopening presentation presented at a board meeting on July 13, the board said the plan depends on which of the three high schools in the district the student attends. For plans for each of the respective high schools, which could include in-person, online, or hybrid models, click here.

Grossmont Union High School District

The school hopes to resume learning on August 10, but it is unclear what that will look like.

Jamul-Dulzura Union School District

The first day of school is set for August 13. The school board will discuss plans for the upcoming school year on July 21.

Julian Union School District

Julian Union High School District

The first day of school is scheduled for August 11. According to a representative for the superintendent, due to the district's smaller student population, it's hoping to ideally have all students back on campus, but is prepared to go back to distance learning if need be.

La Mesa-Spring Valley School District

On July 15, the district said, "we are reconsidering our plans for how schools will reopen." On July 20, there will be a special board meeting via Zoom and the district hopes to have a better idea of what the fall will look like by July 22.

Lakeside Union School District

The Board of Trustees approved a reopening plan on July 9. According to Superintendent Johnsen, the hope is to offer families an in-person option or an online option.

Lemon Grove School District

The Board of Trustees outlined the surveyed results from families and staff as of July 14.

Mountain Empire Unified School District

The Board of Trustees presented a plan on July 7. It is the district's hope to return to a "regular" learning environment, but to have a distance learning plan ready in the event of partial or full closures. Homeschooling will be available for anyone the prefers the option.

National School District

According to Superintendent Brady, school is slated to return on August 24. The district is developing fully online and hybrid learning plans for students, which are outlined in this letter.

Oceanside Unified School District

In a reopening presentation on June 23, the Board of Education outlined three possible instructional models: Hybrid, which consists of three days a week of distance learning and two days on campus; traditional in-person, where students return to school with safety measures in place; and distance learning, where students remain at home and learn both synchronously (in real-time with a teacher) and asynchronously (students have some control over the time, place, path, or pace of their learning). More will be decided at a July 21 board meeting.

Poway Unified School District

In its "safe reopening plan" the district outlined options for families to either send kids to school for in-person classes or partake in a "virtual academy." The targeted first day of school is August 19, although the district said that is subject to change.

Ramona Unified School District

There will be a special board meeting on July 16.

Superintendent Grace said RUSD has a formulated plan for reopening schools.

Rancho Santa Fe School District

According to agenda notes from the July 9 board meeting, The District has three committees underway. An instruction committee for each school and a safety committee. The social/emotional committee will be formed and meet prior to the start of school. The district is planning additional classes to maintain low class size that will allow for all students to attend school all day with the social distancing requirement of six feet for the 20-21 school year.

San Dieguito Union High School District

"Here in SDUHSD, we’ve not yet made a decision about the reopening of our schools," said Superintendent Robert Haley. "We are developing learning models for next year that will align with all of the possible pandemic scenarios we could find our district in ranging from on-campus, in-class instruction, to the maximum extent possible as called for by the State of California in the current year’s budget, to full-time distance learning."

San Marcos Unified School District

Superintendent Garcia hopes parents will take this survey.

"With the health and safety of our students and staff at the forefront and the importance of a strong instructional program guiding our work, we have developed possible models that will allow students to either return to school in-person in a modified traditional model (with all of the safety mitigation as itemized above) for elementary; return to school with a combination of in-person and virtual learning (middle school and high school); or return to school in a fully virtual environment (elementary and secondary)," said Garcia on July 14.

San Pasqual Union School District

Superintendent Burroughs last made an update over a month ago, asking parents to fill out this survey. This is the adopted plan as of June 24.

San Ysidro School District

A board meeting is scheduled for July 16.

Santee School District

On July 15, the Santee School District announced it would have classes in-person beginning August 19.

Solana Beach School District

On July 13, Superintendent Brentlinger said, "Your school principal has invited you to a school-specific Zoom meeting this week. During the meeting, you will hear details about reopening requirements and the District’s two instructional learning models for the 2020-21 school year, Onsite Scholars and Online Scholars. The following week, July 20-24, all parents and guardians will be asked to choose and commit to one of the learning options for their child(ren) for the year. Your commitment by July 24 will enable you to be considered for your preferred option. I encourage you to join the Zoom session to learn more. We will also post the Zoom sessions on each school’s website."

South Bay Union School District

At this time, South Bay staff are preparing for the start of the 2020-2021 school year on August 31. We are simultaneously preparing both a blended/hybrid model, which will allow for physical distancing yet also provide an opportunity for in-person learning two days a week in smaller, stable groups; as well as preparing for a 100% distance learning scenario, if it is in the best interest of student and staff health and safety at the time of school opening. If preferred, families may still sign up for the Virtual Academy for the 2020-2021 school year. The governing board and Board of Trustees will likely make a decision on July 23.

Spencer Valley School District

There was a board meeting on July 15. Superintendent Weaver released this report in June.

Sweetwater Union High School District

School begins with distance learning August 3. The first four weeks of instruction will be online.

Vallecitos School District

Valley Center-Pauma Unified District

There was a special board meeting via Zoom on July 16. You can find the newest information here.

Vista Unified School District

There are two proposed options for learning models in the fall: Vista Classic. which is in-person, and Vista Virtual, which is online. The board has not yet finalized the decision to fully implement two models.

Warner Unified School District

A special board meeting via Zoom is scheduled for July 16. The second action item is discussing's the superintendent's reopening plan.

