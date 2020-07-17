Watch live: Gov. Newsom orders California schools to stay closed to in-class instruction in counties on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list

All schools, public and private, would be affected in the 32 counties currently on the monitoring list, which includes San Diego.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced strict new guidelines that will limit which school districts are allowed to reopen for in-class instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic amid spiking coronavirus cases.

All schools, public and private, will not be allowed to physically reopen if they are located in the counties currently on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist. These districts must begin the school year with distance-learning programs.

San Diego County is one of the 32 counties currently on the list.

This announcement marks a shift from allowing each local county and school district to make decisions regarding reopening and moves it to the state level and the criteria set forth by the California Department of Public Health.

"Learning in the state of California is simply non-negotiable," Newsom said.

But he added, "Safety is foundational. Safety will ultimately make the determination of how we go about educating our kids."

School districts that are not currently on the watchlist would be able to reopen physically, but with new criteria. Younger children in classes through second grade would be encouraged, but not required, to wear masks.

Students in grades third through 12 would be required to wear a mask. All staff will also be required to wear a mask. Physical distancing will be required for all students and staff.

For schools in counties currently on the watchlist to reopen, the counties would need to meet the criteria set forth by the California Department of Public Health and also have a 14-day declining trend of new COVID-19 cases.

Once a county does meet the criteria to be taken off the state’s watchlist, the decision to allow schools to reopen for in-class instruction would be decided by local government and school officials.

Testing for school staff was also part of the guidance announced by Newsom on Friday. Staff would be tested at least every 2 months at state-run testing centers.

Under the guidelines announced by Newsom, in schools that are allowed to open, students and staff in individual classrooms will be sent home when a single case is confirmed. The entire school will be closed if cases are confirmed in multiple classrooms, or if more than 5% of the school tests positive for the virus.

An entire district will be closed if 25% of its schools are closed in a 14-day period, he said.