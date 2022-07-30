Demolition, detours expected at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO — Starting on Saturday July 30, lane closures and detours will impact traffic near Terminal 1 as the San Diego International Airport continues construction.
Here's what you need to know:
According to San Diego International Airport:
- If traveling eastbound on Harbor Drive, proceed past Terminal 1 and make a U-turn at Winship Lane to access Terminal 1
- If traveling northbound from Harbor Island Drive, make a right onto Harbor Drive going eastbound and perform a U-turn at Winship Lane to access Terminal 1
- For drivers exiting Terminal 1 who wish to circle around and re-access the terminal roadway, turn left onto Harbor Drive going eastbound and perform a U-turn at Winship Lane to access Terminal 1 again
- Pedestrians walking from Harbor Island to Terminal 1 will need to walk eastbound along Harbor Drive and cross at Liberator Way, then walk westbound to Terminal 1
- MTS 923 bus riders will not be able to walk to or from Terminal 1 however, they will have access to walk to and from Harbor Island during this time. MTS 992 route will continue to pick up and drop off in front of both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.
