National City business vandalized for second time in a matter of weeks

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A National City business that already is struggling during the pandemic is now dealing with vandalism.

The owner of Divas Fashion in National City says she believes someone shot at and broke the front window of the store. Dulce Tablas is the daughter of the owner of the store. She says she was in the store with her nephews when the vandalism occurred.

“We came outside and saw the glass had been broken. I was super scared, I was like what is going on? Are we safe? Like can I leave right now? Are they going to come by again and shoot again? I’m like I am heading out with the kids you know?” Tablas said.

As of Thursday morning, the windows of the business were boarded up.

Tablas told News 8 that no one was hurt, but this could have been a lot worse. She added that she has no idea who would want to harm their business.

Something similar happened to Divas Fashion last year to the same window after a ‘Black Lives Matter' sign was hung up. The window had recently been replaced.

The only thing Tablas knows about the potential shooter is they may be in a silver or gray car.

She said it is getting hard for the business to stay open already with fewer people going to the event fashion store during COVID. “It has been very slow for us and it is hard to keep up with the rent and all of the utility bills and paying for the employees. Having broken windows so often is something that we can’t be affording all the time,” said Tablas.

If you know anything about this incident you are being urged to call National City Police.

If you want to help the family store, their GoFundMe can be found here.