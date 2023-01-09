x
Two major Downtown I-5 closures planned by Caltrans | Here's what you need to know

Caltrans has two, 56-hour closures on I-5 in Downtown San Diego scheduled in Sept. to repair the bridge deck over SR-163.

SAN DIEGO — Caltrans has scheduled two major, 56-hour weekend closures in September through Downtown San Diego on Interstate 5 (I-5) to repair the bridge deck over State Route 163 (SR-163). 

What you need to know

Caltrans is also using this closure as an opportunity to clean, maintain and inspect hard-to-reach areas.

Credit: CALTRANS

Northbound I-5 closure

Messaging signs will be in place to encourage alternate travel and advise of closures. SR-163 will remain open to traffic entering and exiting downtown.

“This proactive work will ensure the structural integrity of the I-5 bridge through downtown for years to come,” said Caltrans District Director Gustavo Dallarda. “During these two closure weekends, please avoid using I-5 through downtown and travel on alternate routes like SR-163, I-805 and SR-15.”

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

WATCH RELATED: CalTrans remembers fallen highway workers with ceremony

    

