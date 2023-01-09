Two major Downtown I-5 closures planned by Caltrans | Here's what you need to know

SAN DIEGO — Caltrans has scheduled two major, 56-hour weekend closures in September through Downtown San Diego on Interstate 5 (I-5) to repair the bridge deck over State Route 163 (SR-163).
What you need to know
- Crews will close lanes to repair the bridge deck in both directions of I-5 on separate weekends.
- The southbound closure will begin at Interstate 8 (I-8) on Friday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 11 at 5 a.m. with all traffic detoured to eastbound I-8.
- At least one lane of southbound I-5 will remain accessible from on-ramps south of I-8 for limited local and airport traffic.
- The Fifth Avenue on-ramp will be closed to limit the amount of traffic using the single lane through the construction area.
- Southbound I-5 through motorists are advised to take southbound Interstate 805 (I-805) before they are redirected eastbound on I-8 to avoid traffic delays through downtown.
Caltrans is also using this closure as an opportunity to clean, maintain and inspect hard-to-reach areas.
Northbound I-5 closure
- The northbound I-5 closure will begin at State Route 15 (SR-15) on Friday September 29 at 9 p.m. through Monday, October 1 at 5 a.m. with two lanes of traffic detoured to SR-15.
- Remaining northbound I-5 traffic will be directed to eastbound State Route 94 (SR-94) via 19th Street, northbound State Route 163 (SR-163), and one northbound I-5 lane for limited local traffic and airport traffic.
- Northbound I-5 will remain accessible from the eastbound State Route 75 (SR-75) connector, and 19th Street, B Street/Pershing Drive on-ramps.
- The freeway on-ramp at F Street and westbound SR-94 connector to northbound I-5 will be closed to limit the amount of traffic using the single lane through the construction area.
- Northbound I-5 through motorists are advised to take northbound SR-15 to avoid delays through downtown.
Messaging signs will be in place to encourage alternate travel and advise of closures. SR-163 will remain open to traffic entering and exiting downtown.
“This proactive work will ensure the structural integrity of the I-5 bridge through downtown for years to come,” said Caltrans District Director Gustavo Dallarda. “During these two closure weekends, please avoid using I-5 through downtown and travel on alternate routes like SR-163, I-805 and SR-15.”
For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/
