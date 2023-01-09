Two major Downtown I-5 closures planned by Caltrans | Here's what you need to know

Caltrans has two, 56-hour closures on I-5 in Downtown San Diego scheduled in Sept. to repair the bridge deck over SR-163.

SAN DIEGO — Caltrans has scheduled two major, 56-hour weekend closures in September through Downtown San Diego on Interstate 5 (I-5) to repair the bridge deck over State Route 163 (SR-163).

What you need to know

Caltrans is also using this closure as an opportunity to clean, maintain and inspect hard-to-reach areas.

Northbound I-5 closure

The northbound I-5 closure will begin at State Route 15 (SR-15) on Friday September 29 at 9 p.m. through Monday, October 1 at 5 a.m. with two lanes of traffic detoured to SR-15.

with two lanes of traffic detoured to SR-15. Remaining northbound I-5 traffic will be directed to eastbound State Route 94 (SR-94) via 19th Street, northbound State Route 163 (SR-163), and one northbound I-5 lane for limited local traffic and airport traffic.

Northbound I-5 will remain accessible from the eastbound State Route 75 (SR-75) connector, and 19th Street, B Street/Pershing Drive on-ramps.

The freeway on-ramp at F Street and westbound SR-94 connector to northbound I-5 will be closed to limit the amount of traffic using the single lane through the construction area.

Northbound I-5 through motorists are advised to take northbound SR-15 to avoid delays through downtown.

“This proactive work will ensure the structural integrity of the I-5 bridge through downtown for years to come,” said Caltrans District Director Gustavo Dallarda. “During these two closure weekends, please avoid using I-5 through downtown and travel on alternate routes like SR-163, I-805 and SR-15.”

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/