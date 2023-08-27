CHP offers tips to avoid wrong-way drivers in San Diego County

California Highway Patrol says these incidents are rare, but it doesn't make them any less serious or dangerous.

SAN DIEGO — A wrong-way driver on the I-15 freeway early Sunday morning that left one dead has officials sounding the alarm about how serious these types of crashes can be. Officials are still investigating the crash.

A California Highway Patrol official said wrong-way driver accidents are rare statistically, but that doesn't make it any less serious or deadly. According to CHP, there were as many as 296 wrong-way driver accidents between 2016 to 2022. It’s important to know preventative measures to avoid becoming a victim of a crash like this, one sergeant with the department said.

“They're very serious because of the impact speeds from when this happens,” said Sergeant Brian Pennings.

Pennings said knowing when wrong-way crashes happen most frequently can help save lives.

“Most of these crashes, over half of them happen on weekends,” he said. “Over half of them happen between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., and a vast majority of them are under the influence.”

CALTRANS is also taking proactive measures against wrong-way drivers by installing vehicle detection systems at select freeway off-ramps in San Diego. The detection system sends a message to CALTRANS when it detects a car going the wrong direction.

Kim Christianso, who is part of Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, said the system is needed. She said she wants more wrong-way driver vehicle detection systems installed.

“So happy to see San Diego is taking proactive approaches,” Christianso said.

She said she hopes they can prevent dangerous or deadly accidents like these.

CHP also says wrong-way drivers are usually driving in the fast lane because they think they are on the right side of the road. Drivers can protect themselves from these crashes by avoiding the fast lane, keeping a high visual horizon and not driving while intoxicated.