Here's what to do if you miss last US exit before crossing the border

California Highway Patrol is cautioning drivers to pay attention to the freeway signs to prevent wrong-way driving near the border.

SAN DIEGO — A warning from California Highway Patrol officers about driving near the U.S.-Mexico border.

They say far too many drivers are missing warning signs and are accidentally crossing the border.

“We get it every now and then unfortunately its more than it should, it should be never," said officer, Jesse Matias.

The signs are located on Interstate 5 and the 805 and warn drivers to get off the freeway before entering Mexico.

Luis Arriaga, who has been crossing the border for the past 40 years, says he’s grown used to the signage above the freeways, but says he could see how drivers unfamiliar with the area might get confused.

“It’s a little hard to tell for people that are not aware or used to driving back and forth. Instead of having only one sign directing that this is your last exist probably it will be good if instead of one there would be two more," said Arriaga.

CHP says drivers who find themselves beyond that point will still have the chance further south to make another U-turn. If you go past that, then officer Matias says pullover and call 911.

“Get to a safe location, call 911, no circumstance should you take it upon yourself to turn around and make a U-turn and go the wrong way on a freeway. That definitely calls for an emergency situation where you need assistance from an officer to get home safely," added Matias.

The warning comes after a man is accused of driving the wrong way on the 805 after trying to avoid entering Mexico. The 29-year-old driver crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing the other driver.

Officers suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

“He consciously made the decision to turn around and drive wrong way against traffic," said Matias.

The driver is now facing felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.

If you find yourself in Mexico, you’ll have to go through U.S. Customs to come back into the U.S.



