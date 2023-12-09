Dozens of migrants camping near San Ysidro border

Border Patrol agents loaded some people onto a bus to get them processed Tuesday night. Others were given wristbands after checking their legal documents.

SAN DIEGO — William is a migrant from Belize. He said he doesn't want to wait another night at the border to be processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He told CBS 8 Tuesday evening that he hopes he will be processed tonight.

He's not alone. Nearly 100 migrants have been camping at the San Ysidro border. Many like William fled their country because of corruption and violence. They wait at the border with hopes that CBP might review their case and they will be permitted to come to the states.

Tuesday evening Border Patrol agents loaded some people onto a bus to get them processed. Others were given wristbands after their legal documents were checked by CBP agents.

“We are seeing 50 buses at a time so there is a faster circulation of people than what we saw back in may,” said Pedro Rios, who has been volunteering with other migrant advocacy organizations to get them food and water.

He said people wait near the San Ysidro border because they see other migrants congregate.

“But also Border Patrol will tell them to walk towards this direction as we know of at least three other sites that we can’t access,” said Rios.

Volunteers are continuing to monitor how families are processed and will keep up with distribution.

For William, along with dozens of other migrants, only wish for the chance of a better life.

