Opposing sides square off over ‘Drag Queen Storytime’ in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Conservative group MassResistance held a rally Thursday to speak out against the “Drag Queen Storytime” coming to Chula Vista’s Otay Ranch Library next month. The group led by activist Arthur Schaper spoke in front of Chula Vista’s main branch starting at 1 p.m. while LGBTQ supporters stood nearby with their own signs and a Pride flag.

People on both sides interfaced with one another sometimes getting into heated shouting matches during the rally. Chula Vista Police Department had several officers on scene to keep the crowd under control.

Drag Queen Story Hour has gained popularity across the U.S. and the local version - “Drag Queen Storytime” - is a partnership between the city of Chula Vista and San Diego Pride and the South Bay Alliance, but some critics say it sends the wrong message.

Those opposing the event cited their concern for children saying the reading would confuse them and calling drag queens “perverted.”

“It’s horrible what’s happening to America. It’s horrible what’s happening to San Diego,” said one speaker who carried a sign that read “Stop perversion of children.”

The drag queen reading is slated for Sept. 10 during South Bay Pride Week. Parents have to sign their kids up for the reading.

The city of Chula Vista issued a statement on the storytime that says, in part, “The Chula Vista Public Library welcomes everyone, and our extensive programming includes and reflects the diverse communities we serve. Hosting drag queens to read and relate with children sends a message of acceptance and tolerance.”

Openly gay Chula Vista City Council member, Steve Padilla has also voiced his support for “Drag Queen Storytime” with a statement on his Facebook page reading, in part: “I am disappointed that some voices both from inside and outside our community have chosen to use the upcoming Drag Queen Storytime as an opportunity to perpetuate long discredited false and discriminatory narratives targeting the LGBTQ+ community in the name of protecting children.”