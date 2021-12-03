Driver involved in tense traffic stop with San Diego police says his son is okay

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police stated it released body cam footage to add clarity to and to promote trust, but the more some people have viewed it, the more some have felt it's had the opposite effect. Anthony Fuller says he didn’t hear the police sirens or see the flashing lights behind him Tuesday afternoon when he was headed to his job with his 9-year-old son in the car. He was almost to his tattoo shop when he says he saw the police officer behind him and pulled over. He got out of the car with his hands up as an officer’s gun was drawn and pointed at him.

The gun drawn during the traffic stop in the boy's direction sparked outrage on social media.



Fuller wrote on Instagram, "I never wanted any of my children to go through this. I can only imagine the fear my son felt. No child should go through this ever. I'm glad my son is ok and alive.”



After police posted the footage online, it got commentary from all sides from comments on the SanDiegoPD Instagram including, "Thanks SDPD for quick transparency and taking the time to explain to the juvenile what was done wrong,” to "You guys are GROWN MEN pointing a gun at a child."



Protesters took to downtown Wednesday night and demonstrated in front of SDPD headquarters chanting, “Whose streets our streets!" The group of about a few dozen holding signs said they felt the show of force was a high escalation and unnecessary for a traffic stop.



Police stated they released this body cam footage due to misinformation, saying, "Some have speculated that the officer was pointing his gun at the 9-year-old boy. But the officer's body worn camera shows that at no time that was the case."



Another officer leads the boy down the street to explain the situation and why it unfolded saying, "We don't know what's going on, and that's why we had to pull out the guns and stuff like that.”



Police issued Fuller a misdemeanor citation for reckless driving, which is why his car was impounded. Fuller has since gotten his car back and now has an attorney. He wrote on Instagram: "I appreciate everyone checking on my son I highly appreciate all of you. We're taking this head on."