ANAHEIM, Calif. — A 22-year-old driver was killed and two others were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim early Tuesday.



The Anaheim woman, whose name was not immediately released, got on the freeway at Harbor Boulevard in Anaheim going west in the eastbound lanes at about 1:15 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Mitch Smith said.



Her 2000 Dodge pickup truck collided with a 2015 Honda whose driver and passenger suffered major injuries, according to the CHP.



The driver of the Honda, 23-year-old William Yousef Hattar, and his passenger, 18-year-old Kara Trisha Giacone of Tustin, were taken to UC Irvine Medical Center to be treated for "major injuries," according to the CHP.



A 2019 Mercedes-Benz was also involved in the crash, but the occupants apparently escaped injury. A passenger in the Mercedes -- 39-year-old Fadal FadsslElijazzar -- was arrested for charges unrelated to the crash, the CHP reported.



Officials with the Orange County coroner's office were summoned to the crash scene at 1:44 a.m.