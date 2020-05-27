Active lake users present petition calling for immediate opening of East County lakes

Led by retired senator, Joel Anderson, the group presented a petition signed by over 1,200 people.

LA MESA, Calif. — Retired State Senator and current District 2 candidate, Joel Anderson, along with other active lake users, called on local officials to reopen lakes in San Diego's east county.

The City of San Diego manages recreational use of lakes in the city and seven additional lakes in the county of San Diego. So far only Lake Murray, Lake Miramar, and Lower Otay Lake have been opened to the public for use.

Currently, El Capitan Reservoir, San Vicente Reservoir, Lake Barrett, Lake Sutherland, and other lakes serving Supervisorial District 2 and other parts of East County remain closed.

The group has organized a petition to call on the county to reopen these lakes and have collected over 1,200 signatures.

Anderson, who is leading the petition efforts, has stated, “It’s time to stop abdicating to the City of San Diego and fund these facilities that serve East County with county funds.”

District 2 Supervisor Dianne Jacob released a statement on Wednesday saying, “I will continue to work with the city to try to craft a solution that makes sense for the boating and fishing community, but taxpayers in my district expect more than blindly throwing their money at a problem the county didn’t create. We will drill down on the numbers and what it would take to get the lakes back open.”