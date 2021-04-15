El Cajon neighbors outraged over placement of 10 registered sex offenders together in one house

"This is a living nightmare," said one mother, as parents and grandparents in this kid-friendly East County community are demanding answers from the state

Neighbors in El Cajon are livid, after learning that ten registered sex offenders are now living together in one house in their kid-friendly community.

Calling it "a living nightmare," these parents say they are now fearful for their children's safety, and are demanding answers from the state.

According to California's Megan's Law website, the crimes these registered sex offenders living here are convicted of range from sodomy with a minor under age 18, to lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14.

Dozens of El Cajon residents, primarily parents and grandparents, took to their street on Thursday evening, outraged over the placement of ten registered sex offenders in one house in their neighborhood: community filled with young children that is situated less than a mile away from an elementary school.

"The kids here have had so much freedom and now all of a sudden, the parents, the grandparents are scared to death, and rightfully so," said neighbor Susan Garcia.

El Cajon residents take to their street in protest of ten registered sex offenders being placed together in one home in their kid-friendly neighborhood: @thecwsandiego at 10pm

@CBS8 at 11pm pic.twitter.com/813fouKcj1 — Richard Allyn (@RichardNews8) April 16, 2021

"I'm fearful of my grandkids' safety," added Tracy St. John, a grandmother to five. "I'm worried for all the kids who live in the neighborhood."

While no one answered the door at this home during the protest, these neighbors say they want answers, specifically from the California Department of Corrections, which is responsible for placement of registered sex offenders once they're released.

"This is not okay!" said Robert Burroughs. "They can not just dump these people here like that. We have kids and families who live here, and it is unacceptable."

Burroughs and his wife Kellie helped organize the protest.

They say their neighborhood should have been notified of these placements before they happened.

"We had no idea this had been going on," Kellie Burroughs said. "And I'm deeply offended by that."

They're now exploring their legal options, and say they will keep up this pressure

"We are not stopping until these guys are out of here!" Robert Burroughs added.

This comes on the heels of another nearby community protest in the Mt. Helix area, as residents there are now fighting to keep the state from placing sexually violent predator Douglas Badger in this home, in a neighborhood that is also filled with young children.

A court hearing for Douglas Badger's placement is scheduled for next Tuesday, April 20th.