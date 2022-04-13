Unmarked El Cajon Police truck stolen

The silver Ford F-150 was reported stolen around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, near Mission Gorge Road and North Magnolia Avenue in Santee.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS 8 that someone stole an unmarked El Cajon Police Department truck on Wednesday.

The vehicle was reported stolen around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, near Mission Gorge Road and North Magnolia Avenue in Santee.

The stolen police truck is an unmarked, silver, Ford F-150.

The sheriff's office confirmed the truck does have law enforcement equipment including at least one firearm.

If you see the truck or have any information, contact Crime Stoppers.