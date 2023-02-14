Encinitas considers expanding smoking ban most public places

Encinitas city council will decide if the ban could expand to sidewalks and vehicles that are not actively driving.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — In Encinitas, smokers are already banned from lighting up cigarettes at beaches, city parks, trails, and outdoor dining areas.

With this new proposal, the ban could expand to sidewalks and vehicles that are not actively driving.

The proposal was introduced last year, but it's one that locals are still split on.

“I like it, I think they should pass it,” said a resident in Encinitas.

“Well I personally think it’s the city overstepping their boundaries,” said Alessandro Semantis, another resident who enjoys smoking.

According to city statements the ordinance would prohibit smoking in any area within 20 feet of a public place including employment.

Those in support of the ban said this could reduce littering. In 2020, Surfrider Foundation collected over 52,000 cigarette butts from San Diego County beaches.

Those who are supporters of the stricter policies also hope it could discourage smoking.

Smokers on the other hand call it an overreach and believe city government should not be allowed to pass a law like this.

The city will decide the fate of this ordinance on Wednesday and will present how enforcement will be handled during their city council meeting.

