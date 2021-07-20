Encinitas Marine Safety Captain Larry Giles retires

Having been on the job for over three decades, Capt. Giles has responded to a number of major incidents over the years.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Tuesday marked the last day of service for Marine Safety Captain Larry Giles and for the City of Encinitas and the entire San Diego County, his retirement is bittersweet.

“It’s been a lot of challenges and a lot of work,” said Capt. Giles. “I’m excited and at the same time, it’s a big deal.”

It was a happy, yet emotional day, and during the heartfelt ceremony, Larry’s friends and colleagues shared their thoughts about this lifeguard legend.

“I hope you will retire knowing you had a profound impact on the City of Encinitas and all the people who have lived, loved and visited this city,” said Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear.

Having been on the job for over three decades, Capt. Giles has responded to a number of major incidents over the years. For Larry, his close ties to the community have made many of these situations more personal.

“It’s been challenging working here,” said Capt. Giles. “You’re running out on calls and incidents with family and friends that are involved. There has been some difficult situations.”

His retirement ceremony was a chance for his friends and family to say thank you for a job well done.

“For the sunburns, rashes, cuts, bruises, strains, stitches, stings, and endless challenges you endured, well done,” said retired San Diego Park ranger-diver supervisor Kevin Tackaberry.

“It’s humbling,” said Giles. “To hear what they have to say, it means a lot. I’m proud to say I have great friends.”

As he enters his well-earned retirement, Larry is confident in the lifeguards who now carry the torch.

“We have 1500 junior lifeguards in the program and we have 70 lifeguards here,” said Giles. “I’m happy to say the succession plan is healthy and it’s going forward to make our city safer, and a happy place to be.”