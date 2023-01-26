Explosion at Kearny Mesa company barbeque critically injures caterers

Two employees of a catering company were critically injured when a propane tank exploded at a barbeque in Kearny Mesa.

SAN DIEGO — Two employees of a catering company were critically injured when a propane tank exploded at a barbeque in Kearny Mesa, scarring them with life-threatening burns, Thursday afternoon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called around 12:44 p.m. to the 9300 block of Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa following reports that several people were injured after an explosion, according to Battalion Chief Tommy Charpentier with SDFD.

A cooking incident described as a barbecue was underway at Cubic Corporation, a company that provides technology-based solutions for transportation and defense markets when a reported explosion caused a fireball of an explosion, authorities said.

The food served appeared to be carne adobada tacos and other meats, according to video from OnScene.TV.

Battalion Chief Tommy Charpentier with SDFD said a leak caused the catering company's propane tank to explode.

Two catering employees were critically injured and suffered from severe burn injuries, authorities said.

The two victims in critical condition were taken to a local burn center for treatment.

Another person who was said to be employed by Cubic Corporation possibly suffered burns to his hand but refused to be transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, Battalion Chief Charpentier said.

San Diego County's Hazardous Materials Division responded to the scene to dispose of several five-gallon propane tanks.

No other injuries were reported.