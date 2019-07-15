MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on an explosion that destroyed a home in Southern California (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

The Southern California Gas Company says one of its workers was killed and another was injured in a gas explosion that destroyed a home.

SoCal Gas says in a statement that an occupant of the home may be unaccounted for following the blast Monday in Murrieta, in Riverside County.

The company says crews responded initially to reports of a natural gas line that was damaged by a contractor working in the area.

The explosion happened around noon. Crews stopped the flow of gas to the property an hour later.

The blast destroyed the home and sent up a wall of flames and heavy smoke.

The extent of the worker's injuries isn't immediately known.

Authorities are planning an afternoon briefing to provide additional details.

Video posted to social media show a home on a residential block engulfed in flames. A thick plume of dark smoke was visible for miles around.

