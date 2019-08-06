Nearly a decade ago, Joseph and Summer McStay and their two young boys, four-year-old Gianni and three-year-old Joseph, vanished without a trace from their Fallbrook home in February 2010.

Inside their Fallbrook home, there was no evidence of struggle or foul play, but there were signs of a hasty departure – unopened groceries left on the counter and the family's dogs still in the backyard.

Four days after their disappearance, the McStay’s Isuzu Trooper was located near the San Ysidro border.

Grainy surveillance video of a family of four crossing the border on foot and Google inquiries found on the family's home computer researching documents required for travel to Mexico, initially led the focus of the search south of the border – leading to speculation that the McStays may have left voluntarily.

More than three years later, though, in November 2013, a motorcyclist found the remains of the McStay bodies buried in shallow graves in the Mojave Desert near Victorville.

A sledge hammer was also found in one of the graves.

Investigators ruled the deaths a homicide and determined that the McStays were fatally bludgeoned inside their Fallbrook home, although no trace of blood was ever found there.

In 2014, Joseph McStay’s business partner, Charles Merritt, was arrested for the murders.

Prosecutors said Merritt, now 62, killed the McStays over money after he was being cut out of the decorative fountain business the two owned. Prosecutors also said Merritt had stolen $42,000 from the business – which Joseph McStay had discovered.

“That greed and self-interest motivated a man to kill a family of four and take them from this earth,” the prosecution said during trial.

The defense has argued that the wrong man is on trial and that the evidence against Merritt is purely circumstantial.

If Merritt is ultimately convicted, there will then be a sentencing phase in which the jury will recommend whether he should receive life in prison or the death penalty.

A News 8 team will be in Riverside Monday morning for the verdict’s announcement.