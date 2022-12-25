Family displaced and dog killed after Christmas tree catches fire in Spring Valley home

A Spring Valley family was displaced and their dog was killed after a Christmas tree caught fire, charring multiple apartments in a Spring Valley complex.

SPRING VALLEY, Calif — A family was displaced from their home, and their dog was killed after a Christmas tree caught fire in the family's living room Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers received reports of a house fire in the 9000 block of San Juan Street in Spring Valley around 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and discovered billowing fire pouring from an apartment on the lower floor of a four-unit apartment complex, according to Battalion Chief Roddy Blunt with San Miguel Fire and Rescue.

Video showed several families standing on sidewalks and the road wearing Christmas-themed pajamas while firefighters worked to knock down flames.

Dozens of firefighters battled flames for more than half an hour.

A preliminary investigation revealed a young boy between the ages of six and eight saw flames start to kindle in the center of the family's Christmas Tree, Chief Blunt said.

The boy ran to his mom's room to notify her, but by the time they had made it back to the Christmas tree, flames had overtaken the front portion of their apartment, Chief Blunt continued.

The family had to escape through a back window.

Firefighters said that the family's dog was trapped in the fire and did not survive.

"Everybody needs to water their Christmas trees and check their electrical and make sure their lights are shut off when they are not home," Chief Blunt told OnScene.TV.

Three people suffered smoke inhalation and denied treatment from medical responders.

Several people were displaced by the fire.

San Diego Sheriffs were called to investigate the cause of the blaze.