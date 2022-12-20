Keep your pets safe during holiday celebrations!

San Diego Humane Society says decorations, seasonal plants and festive treats can sometimes be harmful for pets.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society has some tips for pet owners to help keep their pets safe during the holiday celebrations.

SDHS says decorations, seasonal plants and festive treats can sometimes be harmful for pets.

To keep everyone safe, here are tips to keep in mind:



1. Only share safe foods. Sharing certain holiday foods with your animal companion can be dangerous. Too much fatty or rich food can lead to digestive problems. Some foods, such as onions, grapes/raisins and chocolate, can be toxic. If your pets ingest alcohol, contact your veterinarian.

2. Indulge your pets by providing safe treats in meaningful ways -- such as in an enrichment toy or game, which can provide hours of entertainment, or by preparing sealed snack bags and letting your guests reward your furry friend.

3. Christmas trees can be hazardous, particularly for climbing cats, so make sure your tree is secure, preferably in a corner. Keep dangerous ornaments such as glass and tinsel (which can be a choking hazard) on high branches, out of the reach of little paws. Dangling tree ornaments can seem like great toys to cats and dogs. Cords from lights should be taped down or otherwise secured to prevent pets from chewing on them.

4. Keep an eye on items under the tree, too! Don’t let pets drink water from the base of a live tree as it may be stagnant and contain bacteria. Ribbons and bows can be a choking hazard, and any packages filled with edible gifts are likely to be discovered.

5. Holiday season plants can be toxic to pets. Amaryllis, Christmas cactus, Christmas rose, evergreens, holly, ivy, juniper, lilies, mistletoe and poinsettias are just a few examples of plants that can cause digestive upset or more severe toxicity to pets if eaten.

6. Place burning candles high, out of your pet’s way. A dog’s tail wag or a cat’s curiosity could be devastating. Homes with fireplaces should use screens to avoid accidental burns.

7. Give your pet a quiet, secure place to escape the commotion. Our pets can get stressed with noise and activity and want somewhere safe to relax. Make sure they have their bed, favorite toys, food, water, and a litter box for cats.

8. Keep your pet on their regular schedule for feeding and exercise. Pets thrive on routine and increased activity during the holiday season can upset that routine. Be sure they get plenty of love and attention from you!

9. Keep your pets safely indoors and always make sure they're wearing current ID tags with a phone number. Holiday distractions may make it easier for pets to escape through open doors. Make sure their microchip information is up to date If your pet is not microchipped, San Diego Humane Society offers $25 microchips at its El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego Campus locations. To schedule an appointment, click here.

10. Not all pets enjoy costumes. Holiday sweaters may seem irresistible, but if your furry friend does not enjoy dressing up, let them be themselves.

For more information, click here.

Christmas Holiday Closures

San Diego Humane Society will be closing early on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 2 p.m., and will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday.

To report an in progress animal emergency from 4 a.m. on Dec. 25 to 7 a.m. on Dec. 26, please contact your local law enforcement. At all other times, please call 619-299-7012 (press 1) to report animal emergencies.

If you find a stray animal over the holiday, please visit their Lost & Found page for assistance.

If you find an injured or ill wild animal, please keep them safe overnight and bring them to their Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center during normal business hours. Before capturing a wild animal, please review this information to ensure intervention is needed.

